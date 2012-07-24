* Q2 earnings $1.50 per share versus $1.18 a year earlier
* Revenue up almost 18 percent to $530.6 million
July 24 Panera Bread Co reported higher
quarterly profit on Tuesday after sales at established
company-owned bakery-cafes rose more than analysts' expected.
Second-quarter net income at Panera, one of the top
performing U.S. restaurant chains, rose to $44. 1 million, or
$1.50 cents per share, from $35.7 million, or $1.18 per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue increased almost 18 percent to $530.6 million. Sales
at company-owned bakery-cafes open at least 18 months jumped 7.1
percent, more than the 5.2 percent gain expected by analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters.
Panera raised its forecast for 2012 earnings to a range of
$5.72 to $5.78 from a previous range of range of $5.58 to $5.63
per share.
(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alden
Bentley)