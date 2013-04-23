April 23 Panera Bread Co on Tuesday
reported a higher first quarter profit, but earnings missed Wall
Street's estimate, and its shares fell 6.1 percent.
Shares of one of the restaurant industry's top performers
dropped $10.94 to $169.50 in extended trading. Earlier this
month, the stock hit an all-time high above $184.
Panera also said that Chairman and Co-Chief Executive
Officer Ron Shaich will once again serve as the company's sole
CEO starting on Aug. 1, as President and Co-CEO Bill Moreton
plans to transition to an executive vice chairman role in order
to spend more time on a family matter.
Panera's net income rose to $48.1 million, or $1.64 per
share, in the first quarter, which ended March 26, from $41.2
million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a 5-cent per share benefit from the resolution of
legal and tax matters, the company earned $1.59 per share,
missing analysts' average forecast for a profit of $1.65 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 12.7 percent in the quarter to $561.8 million,
missing analysts' average forecast of $566.1 million.
Same-restaurant sales for both company and franchised Panera
units were up 3.3 percent, below the 4.2 percent increase
expected by 25 analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.
Panera said sales at its owned established restaurants were
up 5 percent so far in April.