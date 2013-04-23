April 23 Panera Bread Co on Tuesday reported higher first quarter earnings and said sales at its owned established restaurants were up 5 percent so far in April.

Panera also said that Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer Ron Shaich will once again serve as the company's sole CEO starting on Aug. 1, as President and Co-CEO Bill Moreton plans to transition to an executive vice chairman role in order to spend more time on a family matter.

Panera's net income rose to $48.1 million, or $1.64 per share, in the first quarter, which ended March 26, from $41.2 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.