April 23 Panera Bread Co on Tuesday
reported higher first quarter earnings and said sales at its
owned established restaurants were up 5 percent so far in April.
Panera also said that Chairman and Co-Chief Executive
Officer Ron Shaich will once again serve as the company's sole
CEO starting on Aug. 1, as President and Co-CEO Bill Moreton
plans to transition to an executive vice chairman role in order
to spend more time on a family matter.
Panera's net income rose to $48.1 million, or $1.64 per
share, in the first quarter, which ended March 26, from $41.2
million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.