HONG KONG Feb 27 (Reuters Basis Point) - State-owned Pangang Group Co Ltd signed a Rmb14.575bn 10-year loan for a vanadium and titanium project on February 23, banking sources said.

Pangang Group Finance Co Ltd, the group's own financial institution, is the mandated lead arranger, holding more than Rmb3.2bn. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China joined as agent, holding Rmb4bn. Bank of China joined as co-agent, holding Rmb2.7bn. The Export-Import Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China and Liangshan Prefectural Commercial Bank joined as participants.

The facility pays a margin of 100% of the PBOC rate. It repays in semi-annual instalments after a five-year grace period.

Proceeds are for Pangang's vanadium and titanium comprehensive utilisation project in Xichang, Sichuan province. Construction of the project started in September 2008 and was completed at the end of December 2011, according to local media.

A banking source said that when the loan first came to market in 2010 more than 10 banks were looking at the deal. However, as liquidity tightened in China, some pulled out, the source said. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Chris Lewis)