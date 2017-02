SHANGHAI, Sept 16 Chinese car distributor Pangda plans to raise up to 3.8 billion yuan ($594 million) by issuing bonds, it said on Friday.

The proceeds will be used to repay bank loans and to replenish its cash flow, it said in an exchange statement.

The plan is subject to regulatory approval, it said.

In May, Pangda entered into an agreement worth 110 million euros ($152 million) with the owner of troubled Swedish carmaker Saab. ($1 = 6.392 yuan) ($1 = 0.722 euro) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Soo Ai Peng)