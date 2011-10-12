CHENGDU Oct 12 The chairman of Chinese auto dealer Pangda said he is "confident" that a planned investment in Saab will go through, clarifying earlier remarks he made suggesting that the deal was now void.

Pang Qinghua said that the terms of the deal would still be subject to the bankruptcy administrator's review.

"What I meant was that during restructuring, the court is authorised to adapt any restructuring plans, including vetoing previous agreements," Pang told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Chengdu.

"It's up to the one handling the reorganisation to decide whether the previous agreements are valid or not." (Reporting by Fang Yan and Don Durfee; Editing by Ken Wills)