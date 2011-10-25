BEIJING Oct 25 Pang Da Automobile Trade Co said on Tuesday its 3-party joint venture agreement with Saab's owner was still valid, a response to the Swedish company's move to end the deal.

Swedish Automobile said late on Sunday that it was cancelling a provisional agreement, signed in June, in which Pang Da and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co would each take a stake in the company for a combined 245 million euros ($340 million), because they had failed to confirm their commitments.

Youngman had promised 70 million euros in bridge financing, only some of which had arrived, it said.

In a stock exchange filing, Pang Da said it had never signed any bridge financing pact with Saab's owner, but said it still intends to honor its joint venture obligations, including seeking Chinese government approval for the Saab deal.

"The company has been exploring various options favourable to Saab during its restructuring process. But, before any new agreement is reached between the parties, we think the previous pact remains legally binding," Pang Da said in a stock exchange filing.

Pang Da, which had already paid 45 million euros as part of a separate car purchase deal with Saab, had made provisions to cover the amount in case the automaker goes bankrupt, it added.

Saab was given court protection from creditors and bankruptcy claims in September -- the second time in about two years -- owing hundreds of millions of crowns to workers and suppliers.

Doubts over Youngman's and Pang Da's role in Saab's future led the Swedish company's administrator -- appointed to turn around Saab under creditor protection -- to ask the court to pull the plug on restructuring.

The Chinese companies came up with an alternative offer last week for a 100 percent buyout of the carmaker. Swedish Auto rejected that offer, but Saab spokeswoman Gunilla Gustavs said on Monday that contact had not been broken off.

The owner of troubled Swedish carmaker Saab is still talking to would-be Chinese buyers, hours after scrapping their planned cash lifeline and days after spurning their total buyout bid. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)