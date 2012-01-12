JAKARTA/SINGAPORE Jan 12 PT Panin Financial, controlled by Indonesia's powerful financier Gunawan family, is planning to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its life insurance business, PT Panin Life, in a deal worth about $200 million, three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

Dony Sianipar, Panin Financial's corporate secretary, confirmed the sale plan, but declined to elaborate.

The stake will be sold in an auction, expected to be launched before the end of first quarter. The sale will include a lucrative distribution agreement to sell life insurance products through financial institutions controlled by the Gunawan family, including PT Bank Pan Indonesia.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is among the banks pitching for a mandate, sources said.

The sources declined to be identified because the information was not yet public. A spokesman for Merrill Lynch was not available for comment. (Reporting by Janeman Latul in JAKARTA and Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; additional reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Matt Driskill)