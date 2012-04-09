JAKARTA, April 9 Indonesia's Panin Group does
not expect to sell its 46 percent stake in Bank Pan Indonesia
this year, because the lender was seeing strong
growth, its founder said on Monday.
"We studied (a sale) last year, in case someday we wanted to
sell it at a certain price," Panin Group founder Mu'min Ali
Gunawan told Reuters. "We haven't thought of selling the bank
this year. The growth is still good, capital is strong too."
When asked if the sale would happen this year, Gunawan said:
"No, I don't think so."
The controlling stake in Bank Panin, Indonesia's seventh-
largest lender, last year drew interest from European and
Asia-Pacific banks, an executive told Reuters in an interview a
year ago..
A move last week by Southeast Asia's top lender DBS Group
for fellow Indonesian lender Bank Danamon
raised market speculation that Panin could be next in line for a
deal. Panin's shares have risen 6 percent since the Danamon bid
was announced.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and
Erica Billingham)