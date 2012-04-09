JAKARTA, April 9 Indonesia's Panin Group does not expect to sell its 46 percent stake in Bank Pan Indonesia this year, because the lender was seeing strong growth, its founder said on Monday.

"We studied (a sale) last year, in case someday we wanted to sell it at a certain price," Panin Group founder Mu'min Ali Gunawan told Reuters. "We haven't thought of selling the bank this year. The growth is still good, capital is strong too."

When asked if the sale would happen this year, Gunawan said: "No, I don't think so."

The controlling stake in Bank Panin, Indonesia's seventh- largest lender, last year drew interest from European and Asia-Pacific banks, an executive told Reuters in an interview a year ago..

A move last week by Southeast Asia's top lender DBS Group for fellow Indonesian lender Bank Danamon raised market speculation that Panin could be next in line for a deal. Panin's shares have risen 6 percent since the Danamon bid was announced. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Erica Billingham)