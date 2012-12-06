UOB eyes US dollar, euro covered bonds
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has hired banks to lead a proposed euro benchmark five-year and/or US dollar benchmark three-year Reg S covered bond issue.
TOKYO/JAKARTA Dec 6 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd and Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company are among the companies shortlisted to buy a large minority stake in Indonesia's Panin Life for about $200 million, sources said.
Controlled by Indonesia's powerful financier Gunawan family, PT Panin Financial is planning to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its life insurance unit. The shortlisted firms have been asked to submit binding bids by the end of this month, the sources, who had direct knowledge of the deal, said.
Spokesman for Dai-ichi and declined to comment.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which is advising Panin on the sale, declined comment. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Janeman Latul; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
Feb 21 Australian shares nudged lower on Tuesday morning as the earnings season kept many investors sidelined, with Oil Search falling after reporting an annual drop in profits while losses in financial stocks dragged on the main index.