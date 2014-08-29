BRIEF-Japan Tissue Engineering to sell patent of Autologous Cultured Cartilage in China for 300 mln yen
* Says it plans to sell the patent of a type of Autologous Cultured Cartilage in China for 300 million yen
Aug 29 Pani Teresa Medica SA :
* Says H1 net profit of 1.94 million zlotys versus 1.16 million zlotys
* Says H1 sales at 10.68 million zlotys versus 9.49 million zlotys year ago
* Says H1 EBIT of 2.39 million zlotys versus 1.44 million zlotys in H1 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 22 Novartis said on Wednesday its serelaxin drug for patients with acute heart failure had failed a global phase III trial which tested its ability to reduce deaths from the condition.