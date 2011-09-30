* H1 pretax loss 4.2 mln stg vs 6.1 mln stg yr ago

Sept 30 Stockbroker Panmure Gordon posted a narrower first-half loss, after a strong performance from its U.S. business, and said it expected to see the majority of their investment banking revenue in the second half, despite volatile market conditions.

Panmure, which faced a takeover threat from rival Evolution Group last year, said investor appetite in the United States for technology-related stocks boosted its American business ThinkEquity's revenue.

"We continue to expect investment banking revenue in 2011 to be second half-weighted, although the effect of very recent extreme market volatility is unclear," Chief Executive Tim Linacre said in a statement.

Last October, Evolution decided against bidding for Panmure following opposition from both Panmure itself and one of Evolution's main shareholders. Evolution's situation was complicated by having to get around Qatar's QInvest, which has a 44 percent stake in Panmure.

January-June pretax loss narrowed to 4.2 million pounds from 6.1 million pounds a year ago.

Investment banking revenue rose 49 percent to 10.8 million pounds.

Panmure's shares, which have lost nearly a quarter of their value over the last month, closed at 15 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 23.7 million pounds ($37.2 million).