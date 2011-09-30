* H1 pretax loss 4.2 mln stg vs 6.1 mln stg yr ago

* Investment banking revenue up 49 pct to 10.8 mln stg

* CEO says market turmoil likely to continue (Writes through, adds details, CEO comment, shares)

LONDON, Sept 30 Stockbroker Panmure Gordon said it expected a strong second half to the year, despite market turmoil that it said might be the "worst operating climate for almost a century".

"Since the end of the first half, market turmoil has increased further. We are working in unprecedented markets," said the company in a statement on Friday.

"The market conditions are probably going to be turbulent for quite some time...but we see ourselves increasingly as one of the winners. We're gaining corporate clients and they're really the engine of future profitability," Chief Executive Tim Linacre told Reuters.

Panmure said investor appetite in the U.S for technology-related stocks had boosted its ThinkEquity business, generating over half of group revenue.

"US technology investment banking is one of the few sectors globally where there has been investor appetite and we are fortunate that ThinkEquity is now one of the leading firms in this sector," the firm said.

Its list of UK corporate clients also grew in the first half, it said.

Last October, British investment bank Evolution decided against bidding for Panmure following opposition from both Panmure itself and one of Evolution's main shareholders.

Panmure Gordon reported January-June pretax loss narrowing to 4.2 million pounds from 6.1 million pounds a year ago. Investment banking revenue rose 49 percent to 10.8 million pounds.

The company's shares were down 3.3 percent to 15 pence at 0829 GMT. ($1 = 0.638 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen and Neil Maidment; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)