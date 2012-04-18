* Wale joins Panmure from Seymour Pierce

* 31 years experience in investment banking industry

* Seymour Pierce says has begun search for new CEO

* Wale will examine takeover opportunities - Panmure chairman (Adds comments from Panmure Chairman and Seymour Pierce)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, April 18 Panmure Gordon, one of several niche investment banks operating in the British capital, has poached Phillip Wale from rival Seymour Pierce as its new chief executive, and said he would have a mandate to hunt out small takeover deals.

"There are some very good consolidation opportunities, I believe," chairman Ed Warner told Reuters on Wednesday.

Panmure said Wale would take up his new role this summer, with current CEO Tim Linacre becoming chairman of its investment banking arm.

Wale, 48, has 31 years experience in the industry, having worked at the likes of Goldman Sachs and Commerzbank . He joined Seymour Pierce in 2010 and become CEO in 2011.

Wale said in a statement he would look to increase Panmure's roster of clients and boost profit at the company, which reported a first-half loss of 4 million pounds ($6.4 million) in September.

Panmure, founded in 1876, has managed to remain independent while others have been swallowed up by bigger investment banking rivals during several phases of consolidation within Britain's stockbroking community.

The sector has recently undergone a renewed wave of mergers and acquisitions, with American investment bank Jefferies buying historic British broker Hoare Govett from Royal Bank of Scotland earlier this year, as the tough economic climate has hurt many of the sector's smaller players.

PANMURE ON LOOKOUT FOR DEALS

Panmure, which has a market capitalisation of 21 million pounds, managed to see off a takeover threat from rival Evolution Securities in 2010.

Evolution's bid failed to get the backing of Panmure's board and Qatar's QInvest, which has a 45 percent stake in Panmure, and Evolution itself ended up being bought by South African financial services group Investec .

Warner said the company saw itself as a potential predator rather than prey in the current market. "Our belief is that our strong shareholder support gives us the opportunity to be on the front foot in this market."

Seymour Pierce itself has been the subject of bid speculation, after it ended 40 million pound merger talks with Bermudan reinsurer Gerova Financial Group in 2011.

Seymour was hit last year by a 400,000 pound fine by the London Stock Exchange's junior AIM market for falling short of required standards for advising clients.

Since then, the company has been in talks with potential new investors. Seymour said on Wednesday talks over a "potential strategic investment" were progressing well and it had already identified several candidates to replace Wale as CEO.

A source with knowledge of the matter said there had been no disagreement between Wale and Seymour chairman Keith Harris, and Wale was leaving on good terms.

"He is not out of favour with Seymour and he will be staying on with Seymour for a few more months," said the source.

($1 = 0.6279 pound) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Jones and Dan Lalor)