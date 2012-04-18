LONDON, April 18 Panmure Gordon, one of several niche investment banks operating in the City of London finance district, has poached Phillip Wale from rival Seymour Pierce to become its new chief executive.

Panmure said on Wednesday that Wale would take up his new role at the company later this summer, with current chief executive Tim Linacre moving to become chairman of its investment banking arm.

Wale has 31 years experience in the industry, having worked at the likes of Goldman Sachs and Commerzbank. He joined Seymour Pierce in 2010 and become Seymour Pierce's CEO in 2011.

"The Panmure Gordon brand is one of the City`s oldest and most respected names in institutional broking and corporate finance," Wale said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with my new colleagues to invigorate our client service, grow our roster of clients and drive the firm's profitability," he added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Jones)