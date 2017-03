Sept 23 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc

* Pre-Tax profit from continuing operations of £1.9m (h1 2013: £0.3m)

* EPS of 10.00p (h1 2013: 0.93p)

* 22 pct increase in corporate finance and related income to £11.5m (h1 2013: £9.5m)

* Intention of board to recommend to shareholders at AGM in 2015 that company pay a dividend

* Will look to further invest on a selective whilst remaining focussed on controlling cost base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: