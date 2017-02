SYDNEY Oct 19 Australian nickel miner Panoramic Resources said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with BHP Billiton to increase its tonnage of nickel shipments to BHP for processing under a tolling arrangement.

Under the agreement, the tonnage was lifted to 470,000 tonnes in the 2012 financial year from 350,000 tonnes, Panoramic said.

