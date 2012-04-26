Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
FRANKFURT, April 26 Europe's largest drugs distributor Celesio said it will use options to buy the 49.9 percent of Brazil's largest drugs distributor Panpharma it does not yet own for about 650 million reais ($345.64 million).
The deal was expected after sources told Reuters earlier this week that Celesio was set to bulk up its holding in Panpharma.
Celesio said it expects the transaction to close on June 30.
($1 = 1.8806 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
