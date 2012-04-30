MUMBAI, April 30 India's Pantaloon Retail
, the country's largest listed retailer, plans to
spin-off its branded apparel business under the Pantaloons brand
into a separate company, a source with direct knowledge of the
development told Reuters.
Aditya Birla Nuvo, which owns several branded
apparel brands such as Louise Phillipe and Allen Solly will
invest 8 billion Indian rupees ($152 million) in the spun-off
business, the source added.
Pantaloon Retail, controlled by Kishore Biyani, runs other
businesses such as hypermarkets under the Big Bazaar brand, the
E-zone electronics chain and lifestyle retailer Central.
($1 = 52.5600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Tony Munroe)