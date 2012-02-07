BRIEF-Wix acquires DeviantArt
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
* Q1 adj. loss/shr $0.11 vs est. loss/shr $0.37
* Q1 total rev $1.96 bln vs est. $1.93 bln (Follows alerts)
Feb 7 Convenience store operator Pantry Inc reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss helped by lower costs and wider fuel margins.
Pantry, which runs gas stations and convenience stores in southeastern United States, reported a first-quarter loss of $2.9 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with a loss of $12.2 million, or 54 cents, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 11 cents a share.
Analysts had expected the company to report a loss of 37 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported total revenue of $1.96 billion, which also beat Wall Street's revenue expectations of $1.93 billion.
Shares of the company, which operates 1,618 stores in thirteen states in the U.S., closed at $11.99 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
* Harley-Davidson Inc - appointment of Alstead and Golston by board action brings total number of directors to 13
Feb 23 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Thursday announced plans to offer transatlantic flights on 10 new routes between the United States and Europe starting at $65, ramping up pressure on U.S. and European rivals.