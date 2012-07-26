July 26 The Pantry Inc late Wednesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo, RBC, BMO, and SunTrust were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PANTRY INC AMT $250 MLN COUPON 8.375 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/03/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 736 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A