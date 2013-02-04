BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
SAO PAULO Feb 4 Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA Chairman Abílio Diniz on Monday tapped Claudio Galeazzi and Luiz Fernando Figueiredo to replace his wife and son on the Brazilian retailer's board.
Galeazzi was previously chief executive officer of Pão de Açúcar and other major retailers and is currently a senior partner at investment bank BTG Pactual Group. Figueiredo was a founding partner of investment firm Gávea Investimentos and a central bank director between 2000 and 2002.
Both appointments are pending shareholder approval.
Last year Diniz handed over control of the retail company that his father founded to French group Casino SA. Local media has reported he could soon take over as chairman of poultry producer BRF Brasil Foods SA.
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.