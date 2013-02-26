* Casino sees conflict of interest if Diniz runs BRF board

* Diniz says Casino disrespecting their shareholder accord

SAO PAULO Feb 26 The chairman of Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, has told controlling shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon SA to stop pushing for his resignation, as both parties toughen their tone about his plans for supplier BRF Brasil Foods SA .

Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri argued last week that it would represent "a clear conflict of interest" if Pão de Açúcar Chairman Abílio Diniz also heads up the board of BRF, the world's biggest poultry processor.

Diniz fired back in a press statement on Tuesday, arguing that French partner Casino is acting in an "opportunistic way" to restrict his rights under a seven-year-old shareholder pact.

"Casino's constant requests for Abilio Diniz to resign are attempts to disrupt the routine at Pão de Açúcar, contradicting the group's interests and disrespecting the shareholder agreement and Brazilian law," a spokeswoman for Diniz wrote.

A Casino spokeswoman in Sao Paulo declined to comment.

Naouri's relationship with Diniz, who founded the retail giant in 1948, soured in 2011 when the Brazilian tycoon tried to orchestrate a merger with Casino rival Carrefour SA. Casino assumed control of Pão de Açúcar last year, but Diniz has the right to remain as chairman under their shareholder accord.

While there was nothing in the pact preventing Diniz from sitting on the board of another company, Naouri said last week he hoped "ethical and governance principles would prevail".

Diniz has sold some of his stake in the supermarket and appliance retailer in recent months and invested heavily in shares of BRF, whose board nominated him on Thursday to be its next chairman.

Pão de Açúcar fell 0.4 percent to 96.83 reais in Sao Paulo trading, in line with the benchmark Bovespa stock index. Shares of BRF Brasil Foods rose 0.4 percent.