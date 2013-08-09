SAO PAULO Aug 9 The chairman of Brazilian
retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA sold about one-half of his
preferred shares in the company in July, according to a source
familiar with the transaction, as he further divested from the
retail empire his family built.
Chairman Abílio Diniz sold 4.83 million American Depositary
Receipts for about 490 million reais ($215 million),
which were acquired by several investors in deals coordinated by
Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, the source
told Reuters on Friday.
The sale came as Diniz and his handpicked executives have
lost sway at Pão de Açúcar since France's Casino
Guichard Perrachon SA took control last year. Diniz
has invested his time and money in poultry producer BRF SA
, where he became chairman in April.
Representatives of Diniz were not immediately available to
comment on the share sale, which was originally reported in
newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.
A Friday securities filing confirmed a member of Pão de
Açúcar's board had sold 4.83 million shares in a transaction
coordinated by BTG in July.
The sale followed three public auctions on the Sao Paulo
stock exchange since December in which Diniz sold preferred
shares worth around 2.5 billion reais.
BRF shares rose 2.3 percent in early Friday trading, while
Pão de Açúcar gained 1.8 percent, and the benchmark Bovespa
stock index added 0.4 percent.
Diniz still owns more than 47 percent of outstanding Grupo
Pão de Açúcar common shares. A shareholder agreement with
Casino, which operates hyper markets, supermarkets, discount
stores and convenience stores, contemplates the sale of the
shares in 2022.
Over more than five decades, Diniz built Pão de Açúcar, the
bakery founded by his father, into a Brazil's biggest retailer,
a consumer empire spanning grocery and convenience stores, home
appliance chains and e-commerce.