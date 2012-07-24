(Corrects title of Hidalgo to chief financial officer in
second-to-last paragraph)
* Net income comes in line with poll estimate
* Lower rates, expense controls lift profits
* EBITDA up 7.9 pct, slightly misses forecast
SAO PAULO, July 24 Grupo Pão de Açúcar
, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer,
reported a 75 percent jump in second-quarter net income as
revenue increased faster than expenses and record-low borrowing
costs helped slash debt-servicing costs.
The São Paulo-based company earned 159 million reais ($77.9
million), it said in a securities filing early on Tuesday. That
was in line with the average estimate of 160 million reais from
eight analysts in a Reuters poll.
Gross sales grew 6.4 percent at Pão de Açúcar's stores that
had been open for at least 12 months, despite an abrupt economic
slowdown that has weighed on demand for home appliances, some
foods and apparel throughout the year. Same-store sales had
averaged 10 percent annual growth in the three years since.
Costs rose 6.2 percent, while general and administrative
expenses contracted by 3 percent, the filing showed.
Pão de Açúcar, controlled by France's Casino Guichard
Perrachon, "continues to enjoy positive momentum with
a resilient food business," BTG Pactual analyst Fabio Monteiro
wrote in a client note.
But weakening indicators of demand suggest a consumer
slowdown may be dragging on growth at the group's supermarkets
and home electronics chains, as a faltering economy and record
personal debts have made Brazilians warier of spending.
Indeed, fiercer competition in the company's Via Varejo home
appliance unit, chiefly in its e-commerce platform, were a drag
on consolidated results. Same-store sales growth at Via Varejo
slowed to 6.7 percent from 9.2 percent in the first quarter.
"Despite more intense competition in the durable goods
division, financial results continued to improve, thanks to the
lower interest rates," Monteiro said.
The nation's borrowing costs hit an all-time low late in
May. Revenue from investments and other nonoperating items,
which usually get a boost when the interest rates fall, jumped
8.5 percent at Pão de Açúcar, while debt-servicing costs slumped
8.2 percent, the filing said.
Consolidated financial expenses fell to 3.2 percent of gross
sales from 3.8 percent a year earlier, according to Thomson
Reuters calculations -- an indication that the company is taking
advantage of the declining cost of capital and the growing size
of its operations to fetch more attractive funding conditions.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization rose 7.9 percent to 692 million reais, missing
forecasts of 707 million reais in the Reuters poll.
EBITDA rose slightly to 5.8 percent of net revenue from 5.7
percent a year earlier. Management has signaled it wants this
so-called EBITDA margin at 6 percent to 7 percent in the long
run.
Company officials plan to discuss results with investors at
a conference call later in the day.
Late on Monday, Christophe Hidalgo, a long-time Casino
executive, was named Pão de Açúcar's chief financial officer.
The profit figure excludes profit from the group's real
estate unit, which analysts in the poll ignored for the sake of
comparison. Including property-related income, Pão de Açúcar's
net profit more than doubled to 255 million reais.
($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Alberto Alerigi Jr., Brad Haynes and Vivian Pereira in São
Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)