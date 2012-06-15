* Retailer's 2009 takeover challenged by former owner
* News of arbitration comes before Casino takes reins
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazilian retailer Grupo Pão
de Açúcar said on Thursday it has been called
into arbitration over its takeover of home appliances retailer
Globex in 2009.
Pão de Açúcar did not specify in a securities filing why it
was being called into arbitration by Morzan Empreendimentos,
which represented owners of Globex's Ponto Frio chain prior to
its takeover by a subsidiary of Pao de Acucar.
Pão de Açúcar said the terms of the 2009 contract for the
purchase of about 70 percent of Globex were confidential.
"The clauses of the accord between the companies were
honored and there was no question pending or yet to be discussed
among the parties," the company said in the filing.
News of the arbitration suit comes a week before French
retailer Casino is set to become the controlling owner
of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, after an ownership struggle that reduced
the influence of the Brazilian retailer's founding Diniz family.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Gallagher)