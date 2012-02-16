SAO PAULO Feb 16 Grupo Pao de Acucar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, booked a 43 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 361 million reais ($209 million) on Thursday, beating expectations.

Analysts had forecast an average 313 million reais profit in a Reuters survey.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 51 percent to 1.096 billion reais, beating expectations of a 30 percent increase.

($1 = 1.73 reais)