SAO PAULO May 14 French retailer Casino
Guichard Perrachon said on Monday it was exercising
its right to become the controlling owner of Brazil's Grupo Pão
de Açúcar in June.
Casino said in a statement that Chief Executive Jean-Charles
Naouri will become chairman of Wilkes, the holding company that
controls Pão de Açúcar. Casino confirmed that the Brazilian
retailer's chairman, Abílio Diniz, will still name a majority of
Pão de Açúcar's board.
Casino said it was exercising its right in the Wilkes
shareholder agreement with Diniz to buy one common share in the
holding company, giving it control of the Brazilian retailer.
(Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brad Haynes; editing by Andre
Grenon)