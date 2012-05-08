* Targets gross sales growth of at least 8.6 pct in 2012

* Sales area of food stores to grow as much as 6.7 pct

* Goals reflect confidence on growing EBITDA

* Expects EBITDA at 6.4 pct to 7.2 pct of net revenue (Adds analyst comment, paragraph 8)

By Brad Haynes and Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, May 8 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, expects slower sales growth this year but is increasing its pace of new store openings in anticipation of a recovery of consumer demand by the end of the year.

The retailer said it sees gross sales exceeding 57.2 billion reais ($29.5 billion) this year, an increase of at least 8.6 percent from 2011 -- well below an expansion of 46 percent last year and 38 percent in 2010. Management gave no maximum sales estimate.

"One of the reasons we gave conservative sales guidance is because it's still unclear how the economy is going to behave," Hugo Bethlem, a senior vice president for corporate relations, told reporters on a conference call. "If the market heats up, we'll aim for more, as we always do."

The company plans to expand sales area in its food stores by 6 percent to 6.7 percent this year and open 50 to 60 new home appliance stores, executives said on the call. Pão de Açúcar expanded food sales area by about 1.8 percent last year and closed a net 48 appliance stores as it launched a new store format.

The plan for growth in the face of an uneven economic recovery reflects Pão de Açúcar's commitment to a dominant market position, which has helped it in negotiations with suppliers to maintain profitability as it expands.

"This year is a bit tougher for sales. Everyone knows the economy is a little cooler," Chairman Abílio Diniz told analysts in a separate conference call. "We expect the second semester to be much better. So at these moments when sales are a little more difficult, it's important to gain market share."

FATTER PROFIT MARGINS

Shares of Grupo Pão de Açúcar fell 1.6 percent to close at 73.77 reais in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, slipping from an all-time high last week as the benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 1.4 percent.

Daniela Bretthauer, head of equity research for Raymond James & Associates in Brazil, said the company's new store targets were "a bit on the aggressive side" but that Tuesday's lower share price presented a buying opportunity.

The group reported a 26 percent increase in first-quarter net income on solid sales growth and fatter profit margins as it kept a lid on the cost of goods and general expenses. The result fell slightly short of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 30 percent in the quarter from a year earlier to 758 million reais, beating estimates.

EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, rose 0.8 percentage point to 6.2 percent, thanks in part to higher margins at its fast-growing Assai wholesale stores.

The company forecasts an EBITDA margin of between 6.4 percent and 7.2 percent in 2012, management said on Tuesday, compared with 6.5 percent in 2011. Financial expenses should remain below 2.8 percent of net revenue, they said.

The retailer is planning investments of at least 1.8 billion reais this year to open and remodel its stores, up from 1.6 billion reais in 2011. Chief Executive Enéas Pestana said on the call that investments could climb to the maximum 2 billion reais approved at a general assembly last month.

The budget does not account for any possible takeovers, Bethlem said. "If acquisitions happen in the course of things, there will have to be a reordering of priorities," he said.

Executives in the group's home appliance and electronics unit, which is known as Via Varejo, said they have their hands full with store openings this year.

"Our entire focus is on organic growth," said Roberto Fulcherberguer, a senior executive at Via Varejo, in a phone interview. "Inaugurating 50 to 60 stores in a year is quite a challenge. That's a bold number compared with past years." ($1 = 1.94 reais) (Editing by John Wallace, Matthew Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)