* Posts 43 pct jump in net profit despite broad slowdown
* Profit margins up on scale, cost controls, sales mix
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Grupo Pao de Acucar
, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, beat
earnings forecasts and boosted profitability in the face of a
broad consumer slowdown, positioning the company to ramp up
growth in the year ahead.
The Sao Paulo-based company reported a 43 percent jump in
fourth-quarter profit from a year ago to 361 million reais ($209
million) in a Thursday securities filing, beating forecasts of a
313 million reais profit in a Reuters survey.
Pao de Acucar's dominant scale and relentless cost cutting
helped the company boost profitability at a time when retailers'
margins were expected to suffer. Now policymakers are boosting
consumer demand and the company is picking up investments to
accelerate its robust growth.
The company said in December it was planning to boost
investments this year above its original estimates for 2011,
signaling more than 1.4 billion reais in capital spending as it
expands.
The aggressive stance comes as Brazil's government has been
racing to shore up the economy with targeted tax breaks and
interest rate cuts after growth flatlined in the third quarter
due to slumping household consumption.
BOOSTING MARGINS
Meanwhile, Pao de Acucar has managed to keep growing and
improving margins. The retailer said its growing scale improved
negotiations with suppliers, helping the cost of goods to grow
much slower than the 20 percent jump in net sales.
In its core supermarket chains, the company managed to shift
customers to more profitable products, passing on higher food
costs to consumers even as inflation climbed to seven-year
highs.
The elimination of bakery and meat sections from some stores
also helped control costs in the face of rising wages,
contributing to Pao de Acucar's profit margin growth.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
51 percent to 1.096 billion reais, beating expectations of a 30
percent increase. EBITDA as a share of revenue, a measure of
profitability known as the EBITDA margin, gained 1.6 percentage
points to 8.2 percent.
Grupo Pao de Acucar is controlled by a partnership between
Chairman Abilio Diniz and the French Casino Group,
which has tightened its grip on the retailer since a failed plan
by Diniz to merge with rival Carrefour.
Casino has an option to buy Pao de Acucar's stake in their
partnership in June 2012.
($1 = 1.73 reais)
(Editing by Gunna Dickson and Steve Orlofsky)