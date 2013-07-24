SAO PAULO, July 24 Grupo Pão de Açúcar
, Brazil's biggest retailer, said in a
securities filing on Wednesday that second-quarter net income
fell 69 percent from a year earlier to 77 million reais ($35
million).
Profit missed an average estimate of 212 million reais in a
Reuters survey of five analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
24 percent to 609 million reais from a year earlier. It also
came in below the average estimate of 812 million reais.