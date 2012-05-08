* Profit jumps 26 pct to 167 mln reais but below estimates
* EBITDA beats estimates after 30 pct gain
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, May 7 Grupo Pão de Açúcar
, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, posted
a 26 percent jump in first-quarter net income after sales
climbed and profit margins at its wholesale units widened.
The retailer's net income rose to 167 million reais ($87
million) from 132 million reais a year earlier, according to a
securities filing on Monday, but missed an estimate of 177
million reais in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
Pão de Açúcar's dominant scale and relentless cost cutting
have helped it boost profitability at a time when rivals' profit
margins are expected to suffer. The retailer, controlled by
France's Casino Guichard Perrachon and Brazil's Diniz
family, said last month that gross same-store sales grew 9.6
percent from a year earlier.
With policymakers now boosting credit growth to spur
domestic demand and the central bank expected to cut interest
rates to record lows, Pão de Açúcar executives say they are
looking to ride Brazil's next wave of consumer-driven growth.
The group plans to boost investments by 24 percent this year
from 2011.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
30 percent from a year earlier to 758 million reais, beating a
forecast of 732 million reais.
EBITDA as a share of total revenue, a measure of
profitability known as the EBITDA margin, rose 0.8 percentage
points to 6.2 percent, thanks in part to higher margins at its
fast-growing Assai wholesale stores.
Casino has said it will exercise its right in June to become
the sole controlling shareholder of Pão de Açúcar. The French
retailer has tightened its grip on the company since chairman
and founding family member Abílio Diniz tried to orchestrate a
merger with Casino's arch-rival Carrefour in May last
year.
($1 = 1.93 Brazilian reais)
