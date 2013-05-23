SAO PAULO May 23 The former chief executive of
Brazilian appliance and furniture retailer ViaVarejo
said on Thursday he quit because of strategic differences with
executives of the controlling Grupo Pão de Açúcar,
according to his resignation letter that Reuters obtained.
Antonio Ramatis Rodrigues took the helm at ViaVarejo just
six months ago, leaving a post at Pão de Açúcar. ViaVarejo
announced his departure in a securities filing earlier on
Thursday, without giving a reason. A spokeswoman for Pão de
Açúcar could not be reached for comment.
Rodrigues did not give details of the strategic differences
with Pão de Açúcar executives who interfered with his work. He
said in the letter his decision to quit was influenced by what
he called unfair treatment under the company's stock option
plan.