CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
May 2 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc's shares rose as much as 10 percent in their debut, valuing the take-and-bake pizza chain operator at about $205 million.
The initial public offering of 5.83 million shares raised about $64.1 million after it was priced at $11, the lower end of its expected price range.
Lee Equity Partners LLC, owned by billionaire investor Thomas Lee, will remain the biggest shareholder in the company with a 40.5 percent stake. The private equity firm, which acquired Papa Murphy's in 2010, owned about 62 percent before the offering.
The company's shares opened at a high of $12.10 but lost some of their early gains to trade at $11.49 on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.