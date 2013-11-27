By Dimitri Papadimitriou
Nov 27 A recent visit by President Obama to an
Ohio steel mill underscored his promise to create 1 million
manufacturing jobs. On the same day, Commerce Secretary Penny
Pritzker announced her department's commitment to exports,
saying "Trade must become a bigger part of the DNA of our
economy."
These two impulses - to reinvigorate manufacturing and to
emphasize exports - are, or should be, joined at the hip. The
U.S. needs an export strategy led by research and development,
and it needs it now. A serious federal commitment to R&D would
help arrest the long-term decline in manufacturing, and return
America to its preeminent and competitive positions in high
tech. At the same time, increasing sales of these once-key
exports abroad would improve our also-declining balance of
trade.
It's the best shot the U.S. has to energize its weak
economic recovery. R&D investment in products sold in foreign
markets would yield a greater contribution to economic growth
than any other feasible approach today. It would raise GDP,
lower unemployment, and rehabilitate production operations in
ways that would reverberate worldwide.
The Obama administration is proud of the 2012 increase of
4.4 percent in overall exports over 2011. But that rise hasn't
provided a major jolt to employment and growth rates, because
our net exports - that is, exports minus imports - are
languishing. Significantly, the U.S. is losing ground in the
job-rich arena of exported manufactured goods with
high-technology content. Once the world leader, we've now been
surpassed by Germany.
America's economic health won't be strong while its trade
deficit stands close to a problematically high 3 percent of GDP
(and widening). Up until the Reagan administration, we ran trade
surpluses. Then, manufacturing and net exports began to shrink
almost in tandem.
Our past performance proves that we have plenty of room to
grow crucial manufacturing exports, and even eliminate the trade
gap. The rehabilitation should begin with a national commitment
to basic research, which in turn boosts private sector
technology investment. The resulting rise in GDP would be an
important counterbalance to a slightly higher federal deficit.
Just-completed Levy Economics Institute simulations measured
how a change in the target of government spending could
influence its effectiveness. The best outcomes came about when
funds were used to stoke innovation specifically in those
export-oriented industries that might yield new products or
cost-saving production techniques. When a relatively small
stimulus was directed towards, for example, R&D at high tech
manufacturing exporters, its effects multiplied. The gains were
even better than the projections for a lift to badly needed
infrastructure, which was also considered.
Economists haven't yet pinpointed a percentage figure that
reflects the added value of R&D, but there's a strong consensus
that it is significant. Despite the riskiness of each
research-inspired experiment, R&D overall has proven to be a
safe bet. Government-supported research tends to be pure rather
than applied, but, even so, when aimed to complement
manufacturing advances, small doses have a good track record.
Recognition that R&D outlays bring quantifiable returns
partly explains why the federal National Income and Product
Accounts have recently been altered to conform with
international standards. NIPA will now treat R&D spending as a
form of fixed investment. This will be a powerful tool to help
reliably gauge its aftermath.
Private sector-based innovation has also proved to be far
more likely to occur when it is catalyzed by a high level of
public finance. Contractors spend more once government has
kicked in; productivity rises and prices drop.
The prospect of a worldwide positive-sum game is far more
realistic than the "currency wars" dynamic so often raised by
the media. Overseas buyers experience lower prices and the
advantages of novel products. Domestic consumers, meanwhile,
enjoy higher incomes and more employment, with some of the
earnings spent on imports.
An export-oriented approach faces multiple barriers. Anemic
economies across the globe could spell insufficient demand.
Another challenge lies in the small absolute size of the U.S.
export sector.
But the range of strategic policy options for the U.S. is
limited. A rapid increase in research-based exports is the only
way we see to simultaneously comply with today's politically
imposed budget restrictions and still promote strong job and GDP
growth.
Instead of stimulating tech-dependent producers, though,
we've been allowing manufacturing to stagnate and
competitiveness to erode. Public R&D spending as a percentage of
GDP has dropped, and is scheduled for drastic cuts under the
sequester.
Sticking with the current plan means being caught up in weak
growth and low employment for years. Jobs are being created at a
snail's pace, with falling unemployment rates largely a
reflection of a shrinking workforce.
For our R&D/export model, we posited a modest infusion of
$160 billion per year - about 1 percent of GDP - until 2016. We
saw unemployment fall to less than 5 percent by 2016, compared
with CBO forecasts that unemployment will remain over 7 percent.
Real GDP growth - instead of hovering around 3.5 percent, by CBO
estimates, on the current path - gradually rose to near 5.5
percent by the end of the period.
We need this boost. It's urgent that we bring down
joblessness and grow the economy. A change in fiscal policy
biased towards R&D shows real promise as a viable way to help
rescue the recovery.