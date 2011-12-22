(Adds detail, quotes)
* PaperlinX says PE firm has made incomplete proposal
* PaperlinX sees H1 loss as Europe ops struggle
* Compliance with banking covenants at Dec 31 uncertain
MELBOURNE, Dec 23 Australian paper
manufacturer PaperlinX said it received an incomplete
and conditional proposal from an unnamed private equity firm for
its business, while it predicted a loss for the first half as
European markets weakened.
PaperlinX said was assessing the proposal, as well as a
number of other proposals to acquire part of its business.
"The board of PaperlinX has not yet formed a view with
respect to any of the proposals and the company will provide an
update in due course," the company said in a statement.
PaperlinX said it now expected to report a first-half loss
of A$26 million ($26 million) as trading and general economic
conditions have continued to deteriorate, particularly in key
European markets.
The company said it was in compliance with all its banking
covenants, while compliance at Dec. 31 would depend on the size
of an impairment charge for goodwill on the European operations
and future trading performance.
PaperlinX shares closed at A$0.081 on Thursday, giving a
market capitalisation of just A$50 million. The shares touched a
high of A$0.54 in January, but used to trade in the A$3-A$4
range before the 2008 financial crisis hit markets.
UBS has been appointed as adviser.
($1 = 0.9870 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast)