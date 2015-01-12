UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Papoutsanis Industrial and Commercial of Consumer Goods SA :
* Says merger by absorption of its Plias Emporiki S.A. unit was completed on Dec. 23, 2014
* Says its share capital wasn't increased as a result of the merger
Source text: bit.ly/1xUrwkd
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.