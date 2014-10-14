UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Papoutsanis Industrial and Commercial of Consumer Goods SA :
* Announced on Tuesday new partnership with the Spanish supermarket chain DIA for the production of solid soap
* The Company estimates that the annual turnover from the deal may reach up to 1.2 million euros
* The Company informs that 9 month sales increased by 9 pct compared to the corresponding period last year
Source text: bit.ly/1nk2RCI
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources