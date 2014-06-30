BRIEF-Savanna reports increase to purchase price for acquisition of Western Energy Services
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the Total offer
MELBOURNE, June 30 InterOil Corp has agreed to sell its Papua New Guinea oil refinery and petroleum products distribution business to Singapore-based Puma Energy Group for $526 million to focus on its natural gas business, the PNG company said on Monday.
"Our upstream and LNG business has become core to the company's growth and, as a result of the success we have had in discovering and monetizing gas, the time is right to focus on this part of our business," InterOil chief operating officer Jon Ozturgut said in a statement. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Ferrellgas partners lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
PARIS, March 15 French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.