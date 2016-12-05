* ExxonMobil sees PNG LNG producing at 16 pct above
nameplate
* Total sees acid gas as challenge for rival Papua LNG
(Adds Total comments, background)
SYDNEY Dec 5 ExxonMobil expects to
deliver 7.9 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas from Papua
New Guinea this year, around 14 percent above nameplate capacity
of its PNG LNG plant, the company's PNG head said on Monday.
The PNG LNG plant, operated by its biggest owner
ExxonMobil, can produce at more than 8 million tonnes a year or
16 percent above original design specifications, ExxonMobil's
PNG managing director Andrew Barry said at a conference in
Sydney.
"The benefits of the increased production are wide ranging
and include additional revenues for the government of Papua New
Guinea, landowners and provincial governments," Barry said.
Rival Total SA, which plans to develop the
Elk-Antelope gas fields in the country, said it is spending a
lot of time working out how to deal with acid gas - carbon
dioxide and hydrogen sulfide - in its fields, building ties with
local communities, and looking for ways to cut costs before it
goes ahead with its Papua LNG project.
"For everything that we need to do in Papua New Guinea,
driving down the costs will be important," Total's PNG
exploration and production managing director Philippe Blanchard
said at the same conference.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)