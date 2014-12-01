* Gas exports spur Papua New Guinea's economic growth
* Prime Minister sees GDP growth of 15 pct next year
* While gas is big earner, sees need to diversify
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Dec 1 Basking in new-found revenue
generated by rising exports of gas, Papua New Guinea is on track
to show revised economic growth in excess of 8.4 percent this
year, beating its own forecast of 5 percent, Prime Minister
Peter O'Neill said.
O'Neill also forecast a further rise in gross domestic
product (GDP) growth to at least 15 percent in 2015, citing an
improving business climate helped by the start up of a $19
billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project by Exxon Mobil Corp
.
"We are conservatively predicting 15 percent next year, but
industry experts are telling us it will be closer to 20
percent," O'Neill told Reuters in an interview.
O'Neill said the success of the Exxon Mobil project - gas
exports started in September - was laying the groundwork for
additional foreign investment in LNG, which was transforming the
country's fortunes and helping offset downturns in its
traditional mineral commodity exports of gold, copper and oil.
Papua New Guinea has been described as an island of gold
floating in a sea of oil, surrounded by gas, but consistently
punching below its weight on the global resources stage. Eighty
percent of the South Pacific nation's 7.3 million people rely on
agriculture for their livelihood.
O'Neill, who was elected with a promise to stamp out
corruption and better exploit natural resources, said moves were
underway to cut restrictions on foreign capital outflows and
reduce red tape for government approvals for everything from
building new roads to obtaining visas for foreign workers.
"We are trying to create a level of certainty within the
country in terms of our governance structure and fiscal policy,"
he said.
O'Neill is already holding talks for a potential LNG
partnership with France's Total and PNG's InterOil
and Australia's Oil Search. Canada's Talisman
Energy is vying for a third LNG project.
Qatar is the world's biggest exporter of LNG, gas that is
refrigerated for transport then thawed at the delivery point,
followed by Australia.
Under law, the government is allowed to take up to 30
percent of mining and 22.5 percent of oil and gas projects,
which it must then help fund.
O'Neill said he was concerned that Papua New Guinea could
become over-reliant on LNG for economic growth, leaving it
exposed to any prolonged downcycle in the future and wants to
boost agriculture, copper and gold mining and an almost
non-existent tourism industry.
