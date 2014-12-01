* Gas exports spur Papua New Guinea's economic growth

* Prime Minister sees GDP growth of 15 pct next year

* While gas is big earner, sees need to diversify (Adds PM's quotes)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Dec 1 Basking in new-found revenue generated by rising exports of gas, Papua New Guinea is on track to show revised economic growth in excess of 8.4 percent this year, beating its own forecast of 5 percent, Prime Minister Peter O'Neill said.

O'Neill also forecast a further rise in gross domestic product (GDP) growth to at least 15 percent in 2015, citing an improving business climate helped by the start up of a $19 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project by Exxon Mobil Corp .

"We are conservatively predicting 15 percent next year, but industry experts are telling us it will be closer to 20 percent," O'Neill told Reuters in an interview.

O'Neill said the success of the Exxon Mobil project - gas exports started in September - was laying the groundwork for additional foreign investment in LNG, which was transforming the country's fortunes and helping offset downturns in its traditional mineral commodity exports of gold, copper and oil.

Papua New Guinea has been described as an island of gold floating in a sea of oil, surrounded by gas, but consistently punching below its weight on the global resources stage. Eighty percent of the South Pacific nation's 7.3 million people rely on agriculture for their livelihood.

O'Neill, who was elected with a promise to stamp out corruption and better exploit natural resources, said moves were underway to cut restrictions on foreign capital outflows and reduce red tape for government approvals for everything from building new roads to obtaining visas for foreign workers.

"We are trying to create a level of certainty within the country in terms of our governance structure and fiscal policy," he said.

O'Neill is already holding talks for a potential LNG partnership with France's Total and PNG's InterOil and Australia's Oil Search. Canada's Talisman Energy is vying for a third LNG project.

Qatar is the world's biggest exporter of LNG, gas that is refrigerated for transport then thawed at the delivery point, followed by Australia.

Under law, the government is allowed to take up to 30 percent of mining and 22.5 percent of oil and gas projects, which it must then help fund.

O'Neill said he was concerned that Papua New Guinea could become over-reliant on LNG for economic growth, leaving it exposed to any prolonged downcycle in the future and wants to boost agriculture, copper and gold mining and an almost non-existent tourism industry. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)