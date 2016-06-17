BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 17 (IFR) - The Independent State of Papua New Guinea GVD-PG, rated B2/B+ (Moody's/S&P), has hired ANZ, Bank of China, JP Morgan and Societe Generale to arrange fixed income investor meetings in London, Boston and New York, starting on June 21.

The roadshow could lead to an offshore bond market debut. PNG hired Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan for an offering of US dollar bonds three years ago, but that deal never came to fruition.

State-owned National Petroleum (NPCP) last year hired advisers to discuss a major fundraising programme, with the aim of eventually going to the bond market. (Reporting by Ina Zhou, Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)