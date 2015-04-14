* Fund raising expected to kick off later this year or in
By Cecile Lefort and Sonali Paul
SYDNEY, April 14 Papua New Guinea's National
Petroleum Company (NPCP) said it is looking to raise billions of
dollars to help fund new oil and gas projects, as the South
Pacific country battles a sharp slump in forecast revenue from a
plunge in prices for the commodities.
NPCP holds a 16.6-percent stake in the PNG LNG project,
which operator ExxonMobil Corp wants to expand, and has
rights to take up to a 20-percent stake in the Elk-Antelope
fields, the country's largest undeveloped gas resource.
While prospects for new liquefied natural gas developments
globally have been hammered by the fallout from a 50-percent
drop in oil prices since last June, projects in Papua New Guinea
are seen as vital to the country's economy.
"We are getting a financial adviser on board to work out the
structure," Robert Acevski, chief financial officer at NPCP,
told Reuters by telephone on Monday.
"Eventually, we'll go to the market to raise debt on top of
our equity to participate in new projects."
The projects, which have yet to be finalised, involve
multinational firms such as Total SA, Exxon Mobil,
Santos and Oil Search. Total operates the
Elk-Antelope fields.
Funding an expansion of PNG LNG and any Elk-Antelope
development will require NPCP to contribute billions of dollars
in the next three years, so it makes sense for it to raise debt
well before it needs the money, two industry executives said.
"There was a big increase in revenue that was on the cards
only nine months ago, all predicated on the LNG revenue, which
is of course drastically reduced. It's an issue facing the whole
country," said Greg Anderson, executive director of the PNG
Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.
An adviser is expected to be appointed within weeks, with
the fund raising to kick off later this year or in 2016, Acevski
said.
The financing would include "plain" U.S.-denominated debt.
The official said it was too early to give an exact amount, but
said it would be in billions of dollars.
Papua New Guinea has a debt rating of B-plus from Standard
and Poor's and B1 from Moody's. Its economy expanded by 8.4
percent last year, making it one of the fastest growing in the
world.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Joseph Radford)