MELBOURNE Feb 27 Oil Search Ltd agreed
on Thursday to acquire a 23 percent stake for $900 million in
two Papua New Guinea gas fields that could feed a proposed
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the country or supply gas
to ExxonMobil's PNG LNG project.
The deal gives Oil Search a stake in the Elk and Antelope
gas fields alongside a rival PNG firm, InterOil, which
brought in French giant Total SA as a partner last
December in a deal worth up to $3.6 billion.
Oil Search said it would fund its acquisition by issuing 149
million new shares at A$8.20 a share to the Papua New Guinea
government, allowing the government to retain a strategic stake
in the company after giving up a A$1.68 billion stake to Abu
Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co.
"The PNG government is supportive of the development of
all PNG hydrocarbon resources, including Elk/Antelope, in the
earliest practical timeframe and we look forward to working with
them and our joint venture partners to ensure the optimal
outcome," Oil Search said.