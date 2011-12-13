(Updates with Governor-General comments)
* PNG awakes to two PMs, one in parliament, one in a hotel
* Governor-General office says will swear in Somare as PM
* Port Moresby calm, despite tense standoff
* Resource sector seen immune to political crisis
PORT MORESBY, Dec 13 Papua New Guinea's
governor-general will swear in Sir Michael Somare as prime
minister on Tuesday in an attempt to end a potentially flammable
political standoff in which the resource-rich nation currently
has two competing prime ministers.
Governor-General Michael Ogio will uphold a Supreme Court
ruling on Monday that Somare, who was toppled while overseas for
heart treatment, is the legitimate prime minister, the
governor-general's office said.
However Peter O'Neill, who replaced Somare and is recognised
by parliament as the legitimate prime minister, has rejected the
court ruling, refusing to step down.
"His excellency the governor-general...is going to recognise
Sir Michael as prime minister. Sometime this afternoon there
will be a swearing in," Ogio's press officer told Reuters.
It remained unclear whether O'Neill would recognise the
swearing in, having been prevented by heavily armed police from
reaching the governor-general on Monday night to be sworn in
after parliament again elected him prime minister.
On Tuesday, the speaker of the parliament also rejected the
court ruling, saying O'Neill was the legitimate prime minister
having been constitutionally elected by parliament.
Somare's supporters argue the court ruling that the O'Neill
government was illegal automatically overturns any action taken
by it since Somare was toppled.
The political standoff, with O'Neill in parliament and
Somare in a beachside hotel in the capital Port Moresby, has
prompted calls for calm in the dusty port, much of which is
controlled by gangs called "raskols".
"We are deeply concerned about the situation. There are
heightened political tensions within Port Moresby with two, as
it were, alternative prime ministers. This is unknown terrain in
Papua New Guinea," said Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd.
"We have been urging calm on the part of all parties. The
Papua New Guinea Defence Force has been directed to remain in
barracks...Violence would help nobody," Rudd told Australian
radio.
MARKETS CROWDED
Moresby was calm with packed commuter buses ferrying people
to work in the dusty port and markets selling fruit and
vegetables and betel nut were crowded.
"There is no fear of anything happening. Commuters are going
to work and the markets are full," said a resident.
Talkback radio callers generally supported the court ruling,
with some saying even if Somare only has minority support in
parliament he should be allowed to rule as elections are only
six months away in June 2012.
PNG, a country where the majority of people live subsistence
lives despite its abundant mineral wealth, has a turbulent
history and corruption is rife.
A 12-year secessionist rebellion on the island of
Bougainville, the longest running conflict in the Pacific,
forced the closure of the giant gold and copper Panguna mine.
The rebellion also saw the army topple the government in
1997 for bringing in mercenaries to try to end the Bougainville
conflict, which ended with a peace treaty in 2001.
Despite PNG's robust politics, which have seen governments
in the past toppled as lawmakers change party allegiances, the
nation's "golden goose" resource sector has largely been left
unhindered by the turmoil.
PNG's economy is tipped to grow 7.8 percent next year,
driven largely by the construction of a massive liquefied
natural gas project.
"The overall economic development of Papua New Guinea has
been strong," said Rudd. "The resource projects being developed
are destined to bring significant revenue to the government of
Papua New Guinea."
U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil leads a consortium
building the country's biggest-ever resource project, a $15.7
billion LNG project due to come on stream in 2014. The project
is expected to produce 6.6 million tonnes per annum and could
see GDP increase by 20 percent.
The ailing Somare, 75, said before the judgment that he was
willing to govern the country. However, Somare's party has
suffered mass defections and is now in a minority in parliament,
leaving some question over whether he could cobble together a
governing coalition.
PNG's longest-serving prime minister, affectionately known
as "the Chief" after leading the country to independence in
1973, has left open the question of whether he would run at the
next elections due in mid-2012.
(Writing by Michael Perry; Editing by Ed Davies and Nick
Macfie)