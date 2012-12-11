* Dispute halts work on groundbreaking undersea mining
project
* Threatens to tarnish PNG's image as more foreign
investment sought
* PNG promising crackdown on corruption, more transparency
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Dec 12 A dispute between Papua New
Guinea and Canada's Nautilus Minerals threatens to sink
plans to mine gold and other metals for the first time from the
ocean floor.
It could also work against efforts by the South Pacific
country to restore faith in its vast resources potential and
entice more foreign companies to follow the likes of Exxon Mobil
, Newcrest Mining and Barrick Gold and
invest billions of dollars in resource projects.
The groundbreaking undersea venture hopes to use robots
operating a mile (1,600 metres) deep to mine the sea floor near
hydrothermal vents that deposit copper, gold and other minerals.
Hungry for foreign investment, Papua New Guinea (PNG), a
nation of 7 million spread over an equatorial archipelago the
size of California, had agreed in 2011 to pay 30 percent of the
costs to build the Solwara 1 project in the Bismark Sea, which
Nautilus said amounts to $80 million so far.
But in June, the government's investment arm, Petromin, said
it was terminating the agreement. Without the funds, Nautilus
says it cannot afford to proceed and the matter is now in
arbitration in Australia under The United Nations Commission on
International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).
Nautilus' shares have tumbled 60 percent since it said in
mid-November it was laying off 60 workers and halting assembly
work on the project to save cash. Chief Executive Michael
Johnston said another round of job losses would follow on Friday
unless a resolution can be reached.
"We don't know where we stand at the moment," Johnston told
Reuters in an interview. "We're optimistic because we have to
be, but we just don't know what Petromin is thinking."
Papua New Guinea has been described as an island of gold
floating in a sea of oil, surrounded by gas, but consistently
punches below its weight on the global resources stage.
The impoverished country has a long legacy of mining
projects derailed by environmental disasters, landowner
uprisings and corruption.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
Mining from vessels is seen as a way of avoiding some of the
landowner disputes that have plagued other projects. Still, the
project has been criticised for failing to adequately assess
environmental risks.
"No one knows what the impacts of this form of mining will
be," said Wences Magun, national coordinator for Mas Kagin
Tapani, a PNG environmental group.
"Communities want to know what concrete steps the prime
minister will now take to ensure we are not being used us as
guinea pigs in a sea bed mining experiment."
Nautilus's Johnston insists international environmental
safeguards were applied to the project before a permit was
granted in 2009 and that it poses no major threats since all the
material mined is used, alleviating harmful waste generation.
"The deposits are mainly on the surface of the sea floor,"
he said. "No mountains need to be removed, no trees need to be
cleared."
PNG's Petromin was set up five years ago to buy into foreign
projects and safeguard revenues earmarked to help local
communities.
The fund has invested in 17 projects, including a $19
billion liquefied natural gas project under construction by
Exxon Mobil. It is also working with Shell to identify
untapped oil and gas reserves.
It is allowed to take up to 30 percent of mining and 22
percent of oil and gas projects, which it must then help fund.
Petromin has said little publicly about the Nautilus
dispute, other than that the Canadian firm had not met certain
undisclosed obligations under its agreement, which entitled it
to terminate the pact.
Petromin did not respond to requests for clarification over
its reasons for terminating the agreement and Nautilus said it
had no more details surrounding the decision.
Concerned it will run out of cash, Nautilus has suspended a
three-year contract to supply 1.1 million tonnes of unrefined
copper ore to Chinese smelting company Tongling Nonferrous
Metals Group Co Ltd.
NEW BEGINNING?
The dispute comes at an unfortunate time for Prime Minister
Peter O'Neill, who is seeking to present his country as a secure
place for foreign investment.
Faced with tighter credit markets, weaker commodity prices
and uncertainty over the global economic outlook, the investment
pipeline is looking less certain.
Elected in June, O'Neill has sought to maintain growth and
replace the legacies of environmental disasters, mine closures
and corruption with a new-found willingness to work with foreign
companies.
In a bid to combat bribery and misallocation of foreign
investors' funds, O'Neill has promised to establish an
independent anti-corruption authority during the first session
of parliament in 2013.
"No-one involved in corruption and fraud should feel safe,"
he told a mining conference in Sydney aimed at drumming up
foreign investment.
The scale of the resource projects that are in operation
means they have an outsized influence on the $10 billion
economy. Exxon's PNG LNG project alone is expected to boost GDP
by 20 percent at full production in 2015.
Last month, Exxon Mobil upped the estimated cost of the
project by $3.3 billion to $19 billion.
Of that delays from work stoppages and land access issues
accounted for $1.2 billion to the total.
Landowner protests against the project this year prompted
the government to deploy troops to restore law and order,
according to local media reports.
Also, the impact of above average rainfall for most of the
last two years, was estimated to have added $700 million.
"When we started this project we were under no illusion of
the road ahead," Exxon Mobil's project executive for PNG LNG,
Decie Autin said at the investment conference.