Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
June 11 Private equity funds Apax Partners and JMI Equity agreed to buy Paradigm Ltd, a software vendor focused on oil and gas exploration, for about $1 billion in cash.
Paradigm, which has over 700 customers, helps engineers to make drilling and production decisions by analyzing seismic data. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)