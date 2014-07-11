UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds that sale has been completed and priced)
SEOUL, July 11 South Korean casino operator Paradise Co Ltd raised 285.8 billion won ($281.2 million) in a block sale of treasury shares on Thursday, a company spokeswoman said.
Paradise offered 7.5 million shares at 38,100 won each, a 4 percent discount to Thursday's closing price, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The shares priced at the top of a discount range of 4 percent to 4.9 percent, and some 50 local and foreign institutional investors participated, the spokeswoman said on Friday.
Paradise said in a separate regulatory filing that the proceeds would be used for operations but could also be partly used to fund acquisitions.
Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunner of the block sale.
($1 = 1016.5000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources