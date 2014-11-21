BRIEF-Ameri Holdings offers to merge with Ciber
* Co's merger proposal values Ciber at a price of $0.75 per share
Nov 21 Paradox Entertainment Publ Ab :
* Q3 revenue 14.1 million Swedish crowns versus 2.1 million crowns
* Q3 operating loss 4.2 million crowns versus loss 2.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/11kSft8 Further company coverage: )
* Co's merger proposal values Ciber at a price of $0.75 per share
* Ciber Inc - confirmed that Lone Star Value Management Llc submitted notice of its intent to nominate two candidates to stand for election to Ciber's board
KABUL, March 13 An explosion in the centre of the Afghan capital Kabul destroyed a bus carrying employees of one of the country's biggest telecoms firms on Monday, killing at least one person and wounding eight, Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.