LONDON, May 21 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon reported a 10 percent increase in underlying pretax profit in the first half of its fiscal year and said its investment division was actively seeking acquisitions.

The company reported an underlying pretax profit of 48.2 million pounds ($73.4 million) in the six months to the end of March, up from 43.8 million the year before, benefiting from profits from newly acquired loan portfolios.

Paragon has performed strongly during the economic downturn with buy-to-let mortgages in demand as landlords take advantage of a booming rental market while first-time home buyers struggle to get on the housing ladder. The company has also expanded through acquisitions as mainstream lenders sell off loans.

"Buy-to-let lending activity has increased considerably and strong growth in lending volumes is expected in the second half of the year. The group is well-positioned for future growth," said Chief Executive Nigel Terrington.

Paragon granted loans worth 102.3 million pounds during the period, up from 89.2 million the year before. It said its loan pipeline stood at 241.2 million pounds at the end of March and expected a significant increase in lending in the second half.

Shares in the company, which have gained in value by over 90 percent since the start of 2012, closed on Monday at 346.2 pence, valuing the business at 1.1 billion pounds.

Paragon is hoping to gain a banking licence, enabling it to also offer banking services to customers.

The company is paying an interim dividend of 2.4 pence per share, up from 1.5 pence the year before.